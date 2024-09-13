Alan Cumming named new artistic director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Scottish actor Alan Cumming has been named as the new artistic director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

The actor, most recently famous for his hit role in The Traitors, made his professional theatre debut at the Tron Theatre in Glasgow 40 years ago.

Later his Hamlet stormed the West End, and he was hailed as ‘an actor knocking at the door of greatness’.

His appointment comes after an intensive three month search for a new artistic director. Cumming said he can’t wait to share Pitlochry with the world.

‘For me, all roads lead to the theatre and all roads lead to Scotland,’ he said.

‘I am a theatre animal at heart and, like Robert Burns, my heart is in the Highlands.

‘To become Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Artistic Director is a homecoming I embrace with all my experience, all my passion and, yes, all my heart.

‘This Theatre is a hidden gem with the most amazing facilities and boundless possibilities, and I will invite the world’s best theatre artists here and showcase the best of Scotland’s thrilling theatrical legacy.

‘I want Pitlochry Festival Theatre to be a home for everyone and to remain at the heart of the community. And, to quote Burns again, “I will dare to be honest and fear no labour”.

‘Above all, I cannot wait to share Pitlochry with the world, and the world with Pitlochry.’

Cumming will join Pitlochry Festival Theatre as Artistic Director from January 2025, with his programmed season beginning in 2026.

Their 2025 season will include productions of The Great Gatsby, Grease, The 39 Steps and four new plays staged in the Theatre’s Studio.

Elizabeth Newman’s last production as artistic director at Pitlochry Festival Theatre will be The Sound of Music which runs from 15 November – 22 December 2024.

‘Alan is an exceptional artist and an inspiring leader who will catapult the Theatre into new and exciting dialogues with artists and audiences here and around the world,’ Elizabeth said.

‘I can’t wait to return to the Theatre in the future, as a member of the audience this time, to experience the impact of Alan’s artistic direction and the work of the world-class artists he will bring to Pitlochry.’

Kris Bryce, Executive Director said: ‘Through the power of storytelling, I know Alan will continue to gather people together to explore shared human concerns and to create experiences that inspire, engage and empower our communities.

‘I am hugely excited to be working in partnership with him.’

