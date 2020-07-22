Scran Academy delivers 100,000th lockdown meal

A CHARITY in Edinburgh will today deliver its 100,000th meal since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Scran Academy in Pilton has worked with more than 200 local volunteers and six partner organisations to reach the milestone.

Around 3,350 of Edinburgh’s most vulnerable people have received ready meals since 20 March.

John Loughton, founder of Scran Academy, said: “I know what it’s like first hand to go hungry and have empty cupboards.

“So many are struggling and alone in our ‘wealthy’ city, and we are on their side.

“As bigger organisations, and governments struggled to respond, we were out there delivering essential aid – that’s the power of local agencies.”

Loughton added: “It wasn’t just food – we were delivering a portion of love and community, tackling isolation, showing pensioners we cared, helping single families get through and overcoming the tsunami of stress and fear.

“This was all made possible by the hundreds of donors, volunteers and partner organisations who made this happen.

“This shows that small acts uniting can create big changes to people’s lives.”

More than 50 companies and organisations have provided funding and support, with crowdfunding donations raising £50,000.

