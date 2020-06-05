Scots can’t identify local species as fishmongers go online

SCOTTISH adults have trouble identifying their local fish species, according to a new survey.

Some 74% of Scots don’t know that coley is caught and landed in British waters, while 72% don’t know monkfish is local and 68% don’t recognise hake as native.

The results came from a poll of 4,000 Britons, conducted by Seafish – the public body that promotes seafood – and the UK Government’s Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

Seafish ambassador Mike Warner said: “Buying seasonally-sourced fish and shellfish is a great way to get the best out of seafood.

“Right now, some of my favourite, seasonally-available species would be mussels, brown crab, hake and mackerel.

“These species are being caught – or harvested – in UK waters right now and are available for purchase either online or at independent fishmongers and stockists.”

The survey was conducted as part of Seafish and DEFRA’s new “Sea for Yourself” campaign, which includes an online list of fishmongers that have shops or offer delivery.

The campaign has also highlighted the number of fishmongers that have expanded their home deliveries during the coronavirus lockdowns.

John Watson, Scotland’s first “master fishmonger”, who runs C Fayre in Largs, has expanded his mail-order deliveries and developed a home-delivery service, which is proving “extremely popular” in and around Largs.

Downie’s of Whitehills – a long-established, family-run seafood processor in Aberdeenshire – has reported that sales through its mail-order delivery service for fish and seafood have more than doubled.

Jess Sparks, Seafish regional manager in Scotland, said: “We have seen several independent fishmongers across Scotland – such as C Fayre and Downie’s – adapt their businesses so that they can continue to provide their customers with not just an excellent service, but great in-season seafood as well.”

For a haul of other fishy tales, check out Scottish Field’s food and drink pages.