People from North East Scotland less likely to exaggerate on their CV

People from the North East of Scotland are less likely to exaggerate on their CV than those from elsewhere, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 Scots, found that only one in four (19%) of people living in the North East admitted to having exaggerated their work experience on a CV.

This was compared to those in the Scottish Borders where almost a third (30%) have taken some artistic licensing with their past experience.

The honesty of those in the North East is reflected in salary negotiation too.

One in ten (13%) said they have lied about having a competing job offer on the table to help boost their new salary offer, compared to one in four Glaswegians (21%).

When it comes to first impressions, job hunters from Aberdeenshire are also displaying a take me as you find me attitude.

Some 95% choose not to modify their accent with 82% not making any changes to their appearance for an interview.

Those living in the Central Belt are twice as likely to adapt their accent (12%), and one in four (26%) Glaswegians are most likely to modify the way they dress to help them land a new role.

Almost half (47%) of job hunters in Aberdeen, by far the most in Scotland, would not apply for a position if the company suffers from a negative word-of-mouth reputation.

The other top turn-offs included having to work anti-social hours (40%), lack of career progression (29%) and lack of staff benefits (29%).

They survey was carried out by HiJOBS

Laura Saunders, Commercial Director and Founder of HiJOBS said: ‘Our research aimed to shed a little light on the concerns and aspirations of people across Scotland in their job search and it’s fascinating to see the regional variations and priorities play out.

‘While I completely respect Aberdonians’ deep commitment to not modifying their accent or the way they dress, I hope some job hunters are willing to make the odd exception.’

