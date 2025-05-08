New documentary tells the story of world record-breaking Maclean brothers

Now seasoned ocean rowers with world records under their belts, the Maclean brothers are currently on day 22 of their extraordinary 9,000-mile row across the Pacific Ocean.

But back in 2019, when they set out to cross the 3,000-mile Atlantic in a 28-foot boat, the Edinburgh trio had no rowing experience.

A new documentary – now live on STV Player – tells the story of adventure, family, positivity and their self-confessed poor preparations for the ocean adventure that lay ahead.

Out of Our Depth: Three Brothers in a Boat, the debut feature film by Glasgow-based production company Lost Clock Productions, veers between seasickness and slapstick as the brothers candidly recount their chaotic build-up – including almost forgetting to pack toilet roll until minutes before pushing off for over a month at sea.

‘It was all completely new to us,’ 33-year-old Ewan Maclean, the eldest brother, said speaking from the middle of the Pacific,

‘You know what it’s like – you have an idea and you just get carried away. We were working, studying, juggling other things.

‘It was eye-opening watching the documentary and realising how much we’ve changed. Our preparations really were piss poor.

‘In many ways, watching it was a wake up call. If we’re going to row an ocean three times as long as the Atlantic, we couldn’t go into it half-cocked.’

During their Atlantic crossing, the Maclean brothers broke three world records: they became the first trio of brothers to row any ocean, and the fastest and youngest trio to row the Atlantic.

Their maiden voyage raised over £200,000 for charities Feedback Madagascar and Children 1st.

The Rare Whisky 101 Pacific Row, which began last month, has even greater ambition. The brothers are aiming to raise £1 million for the Maclean Foundation, the clean water charity they conceived during long days at sea.

‘I don’t think people ever experience the clarity of thought you get at sea in normal life,’ said Jamie Maclean.

‘It changed the direction of our lives. We thought it would be a one-off adventure, but it made us re-evaluate our purpose. We realised we wanted to do something together and make a real impact.

‘Everything we’re doing now is in service of providing clean water to communities living in poverty – especially in Madagascar, one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change.’

The documentary also features interviews with the brothers’ friends and family, including their mother, Sheila, an artist who moved to Antigua after visiting them at the Atlantic finish line.

The film captures her emotional struggle as she wrestles with the reality of her three sons floating in a tiny boat in the middle of the ocean.

Director Graham Robertson of Lost Clock said: ‘The Maclean boys have occupied more of the last five years of my life than I care to reveal. But I’m glad the boys trust us to tell their story.”

‘It’s rare to meet a group of guys who are so willing to jump headfirst into a crazy challenge, all while wearing their hearts on their sleeves and never taking themselves too seriously. I think that makes them the ideal documentary subjects.’

