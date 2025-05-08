Top 5 cocktails to try at this year’s Aberdeen Cocktail Week

Cocktail lovers rejoice! Aberdeen Cocktail Week is making an early return to the Granite City with its spring event, the first of two planned for 2025.

From Wednesday 14 to Sunday 25 May, festivalgoers can enjoy around 70 innovative creations from top venues celebrating the city’s bartending and hospitality scene.

With the addition of four new venues – Fierce Bar, Moossh, plus the bars in Amarone and Cafe Andaluz – the total participating venues now hits 27.

If you purchase a wristband for the event you will get access to perks such as specially curated menus, fixed-price options of a signature cocktails priced at £5-£6 at every venue, additional specials and exclusive events.

With so many venues participating and cocktails on offer this round, there will be something for every taste. Drawn the short straw as designated driver? Don’t worry, non-alcoholic options are available from venues too and they have been encouraged to support local where possible.

With this spring offering of Aberdeen Cocktail Week let’s hope for some sun so we can enjoy our cocktails al fresco!

To whet your appetite, here are some cocktails that are bound to go down a storm…

Top five cocktails to try this Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2025 spring edition

Golden Lotus at Moossh created by Emma Strachan

This cocktail has been inspired by the famous Thai dessert, mango sticky rice, and could also be said to be a nod to the recently aired White Lotus TV series that was based in Thailand.

It is made using gin-infused Thai glutinous rice, coconut milk, condensed milk and ripe mango puree.

Garnished with toasted coconut flakes and black sesame seeds, this isn’t just a drink, but a dessert and a drink all wrapped into one.

Price: £5 – signature cocktail

Can’t Get Knafeh Of It at The Braided Fig created by Lucy Castle

You’ve drooled over the viral Dubai chocolate bars that are taking social media by storm, but now, thanks to one Aberdeen bar, you can get the luxurious sweet treat in liquid form.

Lucy Castle, owner of The Braided Fig has curated a cocktail that is sure to get a thumbs up from those with a sweet tooth.

Created with vanilla vodka, pistachio liqueur, chocolate liqueur, and finished with a knafeh rim, it is an indulgent number to say the least.

Please note this cocktail contains Nuts dairy and gluten, however it can be made gluten-free.

Price: £9 – special cocktail

Beach, Please! at Common Sense Café created by Jasmyn Lawson

Yearning for the beach and some summer sun?

This cocktail designed by Jasmyn Lawson at Common Sense Café is just the ticket to transport you on holiday all from the comfort of your seat in the bar.

Steeped green tea with a drop of honey vanilla vodka forms the base of this drink. Ass some passionfruit syrup, Limoncello, Triple Sec and strai it over a large piece of ice with a twist of lime and you’re onto a winner.

Price: £5 – signature cocktail

Smokey Siesta at Tarragon on the Terrace by Josh Crofts

This is one of two cocktail specials created by Josh Crofts at Tarragon on the Terrace in Aberdeen’s city centre.

The mezcal number is beautifully smoky and is one you’ll enjoy sipping and watching the world go by at this bright, open restaurant.

Add in peppercorn infused syrup, orange juice, lime juice, Angostura bitters and egg whites and you’ve got a smooth, easy drinking cocktail that has a delicate creamy mouthfeel to it.

You’ll certainly want to order another.

Price: £6.50 – special cocktail

Fresh Prince of Langstane Place at Dusk created by Matt G

Now this is the story all about how Matt G at Dusk is going to turn your world upside down, so if you want to take a minute and book a seat at the bar, we’ll tell you all about how this cocktail is a must-order this Aberdeen Cocktail Week spring edition.

Matt’s love for refreshing, fun drinks is perfectly showcased in his playful Fresh Prince of Langstane Place cocktail.

Not only is its blue hue eye-catching, but it is very easy to consume. Made with Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto liqueur, lemon, vanilla and basil, it is topped off with a sweet and crisp Prosecco.

It’s fresh, fizzy and full of flavour making it one of our must-try beverages at this year’s event.

Price: £8 – special cocktail

For more information and to purchase wristbands visit aberdeencocktailweek.com

Read more Drinks news here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.