Long lost ring with links to Victorian era Scottish geologist Hugh Miller found on beach in South Africa

A long-lost ring with links to the Victorian era Scottish geologist Hugh Miller is going on display after it was discovered on a beach in South Africa.

The gold 19th century mourning ring, which is engraved with the name, birth date and death date of Miller, was found by local metal detectorist, Cornell Swart, on a beach in Gordon’s Bay, South Africa in 2022.

Mourning jewellery was common in Miller’s time, and this ring, made of 18 carat gold, features the inscription ‘In Memory Of’, which would likely have been filled with black niello, and on the inside it is delicately engraved with ‘Hugh Miller Born Octr 10th 1802, Died Decr 24th 1856’.

It is now set to go on display at Hugh Miller’s Birthplace Cottage & Museum in Cromarty for the first time this March.

There is some mystery as to how the heirloom ended up in South Africa. Photographs of Hugh Miller’s children show his daughter, Harriet, wearing a ring which is very similar to the one found.

‘We know from old records that Harriet travelled to Australia in 1870, and her children returned to the UK in 1884,’ Debbie Reid from the museum said.

‘Many routes to Australia would have stopped in Southern Africa during this time, so it is possible the ring was lost on one of these journeys, but we will never know for certain.

‘We are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase the ring to the public. It has an incredible story behind it which deserves to be shared and the fact that it has remained hidden all this time is remarkable.’

After the ring was found, it was donated through the Friends of Hugh Miller Group to Hugh Miller’s Birthplace Cottage & Museum in Cromarty, where it will now be on display for the very first time.

It will be housed next to a mourning brooch already in the collection and the story of its discovery is hoped to attract many visitors to the site.

Read more News stories here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.