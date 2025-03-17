Tiny uninhabited Scottish island hits the market for just £125,000 – and has views towards Ben Nevis

A tiny Scottish island stretching nearly 10 acres is on the market for just £125,000, with views to the north towards Ben Nevis, Mull and the Morvern peninsula.

Eilean Loch Oscair lies off the north west coast of the Island of Lismore, with grassy agricultural land and grey rock rising out of the cold blue waters of the Firth of Lorne.

As a croft the Island has the ability to support not only livestock, but also produce food. And while the island is uninhabited, it receives regular visits from passing otters and seals.

‘This enchanting Scottish island offers the perfect blend of seclusion and accessibility,’ said Tom Stewart-Moore from Knight Frank.

‘While it provides the authentic feeling of a far-flung retreat, you’re remarkably well-connected – Port Appin, a charming seaside town with a hotel and a nice restaurant, is nearby, and Oban, the regional capital, is just 20 miles from the mainland.

‘We envision several potential buyers for this unique property. Perhaps an avid West Coast sailor seeking a private island for picnics and personal anchorage, someone looking to expand their farming operations, or an environmentally-conscious investor interested in conservation.

‘Islands have a unique ability to capture the imagination unlike any other property. There’s something undeniably special about them, regardless of their size, shape, or value.

‘The unpredictability of who might ultimately fall in love with this island is precisely what makes these sales so exciting and distinctive.’

The island is best accessed by boat from nearby Lismore, one of the most historic islands in Scotland.

It was one of the first major Celtic Christian areas established in Scotland with close association with Saint Moluag, a compatriot of Saint Columba and whose staff is still held on the island by the Baron of Bachuil.

In the 19th century, the island population exceeded 1,000. It is now around 200, but thriving.

The island supports a village store with a post office, as well as a passenger ferry and a vehicular ferry, a heritage centre and village hall that hosts many community activities.

