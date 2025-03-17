Eight hour choral extravaganza of universal prayer to open Edinburgh International Festival

An eight-hour choral extravaganza of a universal prayer is to open the Edinburgh International Festival at the Usher Hall this year, it has been announced.

John Tavener’s The Veil of the Temple will be performed by the Edinburgh Festival Chorus, Monteverdi Choir and the National Youth Choir of Scotland.

It is only the second time it has been performed in full in the UK.

The Truth We Seek is the theme underpinning the 2025 event, which will see more than 1,700 artists from 42 nations, including 600 from Scotland, take to the stage in Edinburgh from 1 – 24 August.

Other highlights include Succession star Brian Cox returning to the Scottish stage for the first time in a decade in Make It Happen – a play exploring Scotland’s role in the global financial crash of 2008.

Scottish Ballet will put on a performance about Mary, Queen of Scots, a story of one of Scotland’s most famous women and her complex relationship with Elizabeth I of England.

Aurora Orchestra makes its International Festival debut with Shostakovich’s Fifth Symphony, in the 50th anniversary year of the composer’s death.

The festival is now in its third year under Director and celebrated Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti.

‘Our 2025 Edinburgh International Festival invites you to explore The Truth We Seek—a journey into the elusive nature of truth, in our personal and public lives,’ she said.

‘In an era of ‘alternative facts’ and manipulated narratives, the arts offer us something deeper: a poetic and metaphorical wisdom that is both more nuanced and more precise.

‘This Festival—born in the city of the Enlightenment—has championed artistic expression as a means of discovery, insight, and mutual understanding.

‘This year, we proudly present seven world premieres, exceptional international and Scottish artists, and celebrate 60 years of our Festival Chorus as well as the brightest emerging talent.’

