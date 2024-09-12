Lidl revive Scots Halloween tradition with first ever neep picking patch

Scotland’s first ever neep picking patch will open this year, reviving the dwindling tradition of crafting ‘tumshie lanterns’.

Supermarket Lidl is calling on Scots to jack in the pumpkins this October by bringing the humble swede back to the forefront.

Stewarts of Tayside, who supply Lidl, grows a huge 50 million neeps every year and is harvesting a special crop for the pop-up patch at Chatelherault Country Park.

‘Lidl has long been a champion of great quality Scottish produce and neeps are no different – in fact, we’ve worked with our long standing supplier, Stewarts of Tayside, for over 25 years,’ said Marco Ivone, Lidl’s Regional Director for Scotland.

‘This year, we’ll give the humble neep the stage it so deserves and celebrate the fading art of tumshie lantern carving, while giving Scots a one-of-a-kind day out that’s rooted in tradition.’

There’ll be an on-site ‘Tumshie Tent’ with an expert team on hand to hollow out guests’ lanterns alongside an arty area for kids to get crafty before venturing out on the ‘Tattie Bogle Trail’.

Neep pickers can then warm their bellies at the ‘Stovies Stop’ while toe-tapping to the tune of Scottish folk musicians.

Tickets are on sale now for the event with sessions running in the morning and afternoon from 12-14 October.

