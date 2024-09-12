Scottish artist Beth Robertson Fiddes on her latest exhibition: ‘I’ve always been fascinated with water’

Award-winning Scottish artist Beth Robertson Fiddes is opening a new exhibition at the Strathearn Gallery in Crieff.

She has built a global following through her exceptional ability to paint the crashing waves and transparent rockpools of the Scottish Highlands, but it’s not been all plain-sailing in her search for inspiration.

In the world of Scottish contemporary landscape artists few who have seen Beth Robertson Fiddes’ work would argue against her deserving a place among the best.

Her work is often a bridge between realism and abstract and her atmospheric paintings capture the wild beauty of the Scottish wilderness.

But it is Beth’s talent for painting water in particular that has garnered her most attention and critical acclaim.

Notoriously difficult to paint, Beth has spent nearly 30 years honing her craft in a quest to translate movement, transparency and reflection like no other.

‘I spent my early childhood on Tiree, often referred to as The Land Beneath the Waves so it’s perhaps unsurprising I’ve always been fascinated with water,’ she says.

‘I remember spending hours staring into the Harbour in Hynish and been taken out to sea to look at basking sharks. I was transfixed by the thought of another world existing underneath the water.’

The allure of the Scottish coast has shaped much of Beth’s professional career and she is constantly striving to capture the perfect wave.

‘I cannot begin to think how many hours, days, weeks and months I’ve spent studying rocks and water,’ Beth said.

‘I’ll often sit by the coast for a whole tide cycle at a time, just watching, sketching and photographing as the water does completely different things at different times.

‘It can be cold, windy, the midges out in force but as long as I have my camping stove, tea, rolls and bacon, I’m content.’

Beth will also take to the sea to be in among the waves and has her fair share of uncomfortable ferry and boat trips.

‘The waters around Scotland are not for the faint-hearted. I’m fortunate to have had the chance to visit St Kilda with one crossing being particularly rough.

‘While I was happily studying waves, everyone else around me was ill.

‘People were literally crawling off the boat onto the beach when we reached St Kilda so I’m lucky, given what I do, not to be affected by seasickness.’

Taking all her research back to the studio, Beth’s painting process becomes a mix of highly technical painting, controlled experiment and accident in order to move technique forward.

Working and reworking the canvas, the result is a collection of paintings offering a powerful tribute to the enduring spirit of Scotland’s natural environment.

‘Being an artist is not the easiest profession in the world but I love what I do and where I paint,’ she said.

‘The Scottish Coast and all it offers should be celebrated and if I can capture some of that in a small way, I’m happy.’

Echoes of the North opens on 14 September at the Strathearn Gallery, Crieff and runs until 13 October. Beth will be in the gallery on the opening day, 14th September to talk about her work.

Gallery hours: Monday – Friday 10am – 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5.30pm, Sunday 12pm – 4pm. The Strathearn Gallery, 32 West High Street, Crieff, PH7 4DL www.strathearn-gallery.com

Read more Culture stories here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.