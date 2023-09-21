Judy Murray’s tennis tips target better brain health

Tennis coach Judy Murray is backing an initiative to shows playing is a game-changer for anyone wanting to keep their brain healthy.

Murray was at an Edinburgh drop-in café this week to pass on skills aimed at keeping the brain and body active.

The visit was part of a project led by the Brain Health Scotland initiative, which is hosted and supported by the charity Alzheimer Scotland.

Tips shared with regulars at Edinburgh Dementia Café can be practised anywhere. They make use of everyday items including balloons, ribbons and soft balls to make tennis accessible.

‘I’ve seen the many benefits that people of all ages and abilities can experience when they take part in physical activity,’ Murray said.

‘This has been the perfect way for me to support Brodies Tennis Invitational and its charity partner, Brain Health Scotland, and help make sure the event makes a positive impact in the community.’

Brain Health Scotland’s Education Lead, Sophie Fraser said: ‘Staying active is great for brain health, as is learning new skills and socialising – these sessions are an ideal way to help people look after their brains.

‘After tea and a chat, Judy passed on a host of new skills that are a lot of fun – everyone is looking forward to trying them out again.’

Edinburgh Dementia Café, which is held monthly at Alzheimer Scotland’s National Office, provides a welcoming space for people with dementia and their carers.

Café regulars can access key information, find peer support or simply spend time taking part in fun activities.

Brain Health Scotland has been selected as the charity partner for the Brodies Tennis Invitational, which takes place at Edinburgh International Conference Centre from 28-30 September.

