House of Bruar help tackle food poverty

The House of Bruar is joining forces with The Country Food Trust in a bid to help tackle food poverty in Perthshire.

On 21 and 22 October the luxury store will host The Country Food Trust with the charity selling a selection of its nutritious food pouches at the shop.

The Country Food Trust will offer the opportunity for customers to purchase Free Range Pheasant casserole, Free Range Pheasant Curry and Wild Venison Bolognese.

All sale proceeds will go towards providing much needed nutritious protein rich meals to those food banks in the Perthshire area.

All products are ambient, with the food being pressure cooked in retort pouches so they have a 12-month shelf life from manufacture.

The Country Food Trust CEO, SJ Hunt, will be manning the booth and be on hand to discuss the work of the charity its endeavours in alleviating food poverty in Scotland.

‘We work with shoots, estates, farms and game dealers across the UK to procure the meat and then rely entirely on the generosity of individuals and organisations to raise funds in order to process and distribute our pouches to those in need,’ SJ said.

‘Protein is arguably the most important food group but as it is the most expensive, it is the first food group that people in food insecurity drop.

‘Consequently it is the food group that food banks need most.

‘The Country Food Trust focuses on protein because of this and offers our high protein meals as a way of alleviating this demand.

‘The opportunity afforded to us by The House of Bruar to raise funds, and communicate the fantastic work of the charity, is invaluable.

‘Without these fundraising days it simply wouldn’t be possible for the charity to function so please come and visit us on the 21 and 22 October and help the charity deliver these vitally important meals to those experiencing food poverty in the Perthshire area.’

