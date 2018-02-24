Exclusive new collection is now available from Edinburgh store

Posted on

Modern Rarity is continuing its collaboration with Eudon Choi for spring and summer 2018.

This exclusive collection is now available at John Lewis Edinburgh.

Following the success of the first collaboration in AW17, modern rarity welcomes back Royal College of Art trained, Eudon Choi, as a guest designer for spring/summer 2018, with an exclusive capsule of dresses.

Eudon Choi said: ‘After the successful launch of the AW17 Collection with modern rarity I’m really excited to continue the collaboration for a second season.

‘For these dresses I focused on the details of the cut and fabrication and I hope these new silhouettes will bring a fresh sophistication to Modern Rarity.’

The concept for the collection builds on from the first season’s exploration of Eudon’s own archives.

Eudon has hand-picked his favourite dresses from the last seven years and worked closely with the modern rarity design team to reinterpret the styles maintaining the elegant, refined design that is his signature.

The Eudon Choi collection for modern rarity launched last week in John Lewis Edinburgh and is also available on johnlewis.com.