Learn the truth about one of Scotland’s oldest industries

One of Scotland’s most traditional industries is at the heart of a new exhibtion.

North Lanarkshire Heritage Centre will explore the history of coal mining in Lanarkshire at the Pits, Ponies, People and Stories exhibition, open now till 12 May.

Discover the history of coal mining in Lanarkshire through the people who worked in the pits and the ponies who were used in the mines.

Told through the stories of miners, their families and their lives in the mining communities, the free exhibition explains why coal is such an important part of Lanarkshire’s history.

Where does coal come from? What’s a fossil fuel? Who were the people involved in mining and why is it so important in the story of Lanarkshire? Discover what life was like for children working in mines and examine objects and ideas that shaped mining history.

School workshops on Scotland’s Industrial Past: Coal in Lanarkshire are also available.

To book or for more information on the exhibition, call 01236 638352.

North Lanarkshire Heritage Centre can be found on High Road, Motherwell, ML1 3HU, open Monday–Saturday from 9.30am–4.30pm, with free admission.