Ewing: Kids ‘don’t know chips come from potatoes’

THE Scottish Government’s rural economy secretary has praised farmers for keeping the nation fed during lockdown – but has expressed his fear that children don’t know that chips come from potatoes.

Fergus Ewing, who represents Inverness and Nairn in the Scottish Parliament, made the comments to Alan Laidlaw, chief executive of the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), during the OnFarm podcast.

Their conversation came during what would have been the Royal Highland Show week.

Ewing said: “I’ve heard it said that some children do not know that chips come from potatoes.

“Children learn by seeing and doing and I hope that we can see more children getting to understand farming.

“I’d like to see every child in Scotland get the chance to visit a farm.”

Ewing spoke about his enjoyment of the Highland show and his sadness that agricultural shows around Scotland can’t take place this summer.

He added: “I am very proud of the fact that farmers have risen to the occasion in their response to Covid-19 and have kept our food on the table.

“They have reminded us of the importance of food and producing food here, and of the risks of global food security and of the fragility of imports.

“Supply chains have been adapting and supermarkets are recognising what more they could do to support Scottish produce.

“All of these things are good news for farming.”

