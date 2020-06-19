Morrison’s Academy to reopen to all pupils in August

ALL pupils will be welcomed back to Morrison’s Academy when the Perthshire school reopens in August.

The independent school said that children attending nursery through to secondary will come back to its campus on a daily basis.

Since switching to online learning on 23 March, pupils and teachers have been using the academy’s virtual learning environment (VLE).

A mixture of virtual classrooms, face-to-face online meetings and recorded sessions have been used.

Morrison’s Academy said in a statement: “The early focus on digital citizenship has helped the pupils to navigate this new way of learning.

“The school has used a variety of rich and varied channels, including Google Classroom, Class Dojo, YouTube channels set up by the staff, live class meetings and specialist subject online tools – to name a few.

“As well as using the VLE, pupils have remained connected via weekly assemblies, one-to-one music lessons, pipe band sessions, competed in fun weekly family challenges including bake offs, film production, obstacle courses, Tik Tok dances and Peter Jones Enterprise Academy flash challenges.”

