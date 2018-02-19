Don’t say it with flowers when you can say it with diamonds over afternoon tea

Posted on

A stunning afternoon tea with a difference is currently on offer at an Edinburgh hotel.

Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian has partnered up with top jeweller, Laings, to deliver a sparkling Diamonds and Pearls Champagne afternoon tea for guests looking to treat their loved ones.

Inspired by Laings premium diamond collection, the Waldorf Astoria has created the special afternoon tea adorned with edible diamonds, pearls and sparkles.

Accompanied by Perrier Jouet Champagne and a selection of over 30 loose leaf and herbal teas, the menu of sweet and savoury treats includes, freshly baked scones, rose petal macarons and red velvet cupcakes. To top it all off, each afternoon tea will come with a complimentary diamond cleaning session at Laings.

Offering the epitome of luxury, the five-star hotel has also launched a fabulous package to provide the perfect romantic break.

Worth over £8000, the experience features a night a one-night stay in one of the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh’s finest suites, the Alexander Graham Bell including breakfast in bed, a couple’s massage and in-room private dining.

The prestigious package offers all the essentials for the ideal romantic break including a one carat diamond from Laings with a voucher to design your own bespoke ring at the jewellers, as well as VIP amenities such as Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque Rose Magnum champagne, chocolate covered strawberries and red roses.

Dale MacPhee, general manager of Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh said: ‘Our exciting new diamond-themed packages offer a true taste of luxury for guests and something really unique in the Edinburgh market.

‘Laings share our passion for creating truly unforgettable moments for our guests and we’re looking forward to the many exciting opportunities to work together in the future.’

Richard Laing, director of Laings said: ‘At Laings, we have been sourcing the finest diamonds to create bespoke jewellery for generations since our opening in 1840.

‘The Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh has created a sparkling afternoon tea that offers customers a truly unique, romantic experience this Valentine’s and we can’t wait to try it!’

The Valentine’s ‘Diamonds and Pearls’ Champagne afternoon tea will be available until 28 February, from noon-5pm for £45 per person, which includes a glass of Perrier Jouet Rose Champagne.

Guests can book by emailing AfternoonTea.Reservations@waldorfastoria.com.

For enquiries about making a reservation for the special weekend break, email Caledonian.reservations@waldorfastoria.com.