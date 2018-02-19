A lovely family home with great history in the north of Scotland

Posted on

A former Free Church manse and Laird’s House is available to buy in the very north of Scotland.

Knight Frank present Gillivoan House, a six bedroom house for sale in Latheron.

Gillivoan House in Latheron, Caithness, was originally built in the mid-18th century and has served as both the Laird’s house and also as the Free Church manse.

Built of stone under a Caithness slate roof, the house has undergone an extensive renovation programme to create an interior suitable for modern living yet retaining the character and history of the original.

The sitting room features an open fireplace with Victorian style grate and stripped timber floor, while the dining room has an open fireplace with pine surround. The kitchen features an extensive range of fitted units, electric range style cooker with extractor above, and there is space for a dishwasher and fridge/freezer.

There are views over surrounding farmland towards the sea from the front of the house and to the hills from the rear.

The house is approached over a private driveway which leads directly from the A9 and which terminates in a gravel parking and turning area at the rear of the house. There is a small range of traditional outbuildings including former stables and coach house.

There are lawns to the front of the house bordered by a variety of mature trees which add privacy and amenity.

Gillivoan House lies just to the north of Latheron, a small village close to the Caithness coastline and has open views over surrounding countryside which offers a wealth of opportunity for outdoor pursuits. Primary schooling is available in Lybster and Dunbeath whilst secondary schooling is at Wick.

The agents will consider offers in excess of £295,000.

