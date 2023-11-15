Charity fund launched for ‘Britain’s loneliest sheep’

A fund has been set up for Britain’s Loneliest sheep in aid of RSABI and the Scottish SPCA after the ewe was rescued from the foot of cliffs in the Highlands.

More than £10,000 has already been raised for the Fiona Fund, which was set up by the farmers involved in her rescue.

Fiona stole the nation’s hearts after a kayaker photographed her trapped at the foot of a steep cliff at the Cromarty Firth.

She was dubbed “Britain’s loneliest sheep” and an online petition to rescue her attracted thousands of signatures.

A team of five farmers successfully descended a rocky gully using a winch, and managed to rescue the sheep.

She was found to be in very good condition and health after the successful rescue and is now settling into her new home at Dalscone Farm, near Dumfries.

‘We know that Fiona has touched the hearts of millions of people world wide,’ said Ben Best of Dalscone.

‘We have had loads of requests about how to donate to her cause but she’s got everything she could ever need at Dalscone.

‘So, instead, we have set up the Fiona Fund in her name and would love to raise some money for some very important charities which have been involved in her rescue and her story so far.’

Due to her isolated location she had missed having her annual wool clip and her natural wool growth had resulted in a very big fleece.

It was carefully clipped off by one of the farmers involved in her safe recovery, Cammy Wilson.

‘The media interest and public support for Fiona has been absolutely incredible and we are very grateful for all the goodwill from people who have been following her story,’ Cammy said.

Donations to Fiona’s Fund can be made via a JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/fionasfund?newPage=true

