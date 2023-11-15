Chivas Brothers open guest house for whisky lovers

Scotch whisky distiller Chivas Brothers has opened a luxury Victorian guest house amid the growing demand for whisky tourism

Linn House, in Keith on the banks of the River Isla, was previously only accessible via invite.

Now whisky lovers can enjoy the manor with unfettered access to a permanent whisky library and fine dining prepared by its resident chef.

With origins dating back to 1870, the building, designed by Scottish gentleman Robert Kynoch-Shand, has been renovated for guests.

It can be booked by groups in blocks of either six or 12 bedrooms.

Each bedroom design draws inspiration from one of Chivas Brothers’ distilleries across Scotland.

Visitors can enjoy a walk around the grounds or the whisky library which boasts an outstanding selection from the Chivas Brothers portfolio.

It includes Single Malt whiskies from The Glenlivet, Aberlour and Scapa, as well as blended whiskies from Chivas Regal, Royale Salute and Ballantine’s.

Curated experiences at world-renowned distilleries The Glenlivet and Strathisla can be arranged, as well as a cocktail masterclass.

An exploration of the smuggler’s trails to learn more about the Speyside area’s illicit whisky distilling past is on offer.

Jacques-Henri Brive from Chivas Brothers spearheaded the project in response to the growing demand for luxury whisky experiences.

It also follows a recent report from the Scotch Whisky Association signalling whisky tourism has become the number one attraction for visitors to Scotland in the last 12 months.

‘Linn House represents an opportunity for us to encourage global consumers to connect with the region in which many of our iconic whiskies are made,’ Brive said.

‘Just as a luxury fashion brand has an atelier, or a boutique perfumer has its by-invitation salon; the heart of our whiskies lies here in Scotland.

‘As demand for whisky expands around the world, more consumers are intrigued to discover and explore our heritage.

‘Linn House is an extension of our brand homes, affording anyone who visits the luxury of time: to rest, to indulge and to enjoy all that the region has to offer.

‘It is our ambition that Linn House becomes a destination hospitality offering here in Speyside.’

