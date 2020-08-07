Calls for ‘North Highland Growth Fund’

BUSINESSES have called on the UK and Scottish governments to create a “North Highland Growth Fund” to help communities recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The North Highland Initiative – the body set up in 2005 with support from Prince Charles – has coordinated a letter from business leaders to cabinet office minister Michael Gove, Scottish finance secretary Kate Forbes, Scottish rural secretary Fergus Ewing, and local member of parliament Jamie Stone.

Companies backing the idea include Dunrobin Castle, Royal Dornoch Golf Club, Highland Food & Drink, Go Golspie!, Mackays Hotel in Wick and Kylesku Hotel in Sutherland.

David Whiteford, chair of the North Highland Initiative, said: “We’re calling on both the Scottish and Westminster governments to work together and collaborate to make a special economic case for the North Highlands.

“We need urgent investment in public infrastructure so visitors stay longer and spend more to help create a strong economy once again.”

