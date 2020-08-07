Clan holds its first virtual gathering

CLAN Farquharson will hold its first virtual gathering this weekend, kicking off a week of events to celebrate its history, heritage and international community.

Led by their 101-year-old chief, Captain Alwyne Farquharson of Invercauld, clan members will be able to watch musical performances, interviews, virtual tours, and film.

They will also take part in social get-togethers and competitions, and will raise funds for the family seat at Braemar Castle, Scotland’s only community-run castle, which is undergoing improvements and repairs.

The online gathering includes virtual tours of the castle and Royal Deeside, a hybrid whisky tasting, theatrical podcasts and an “international clan banquet – a black-tie event combining breakfast, lunch and dinner across the globe, depending on the diner’s time zone”.

Jonathan Findlay, president of Clan Farquharson UK, said: “Scottish clan societies are an important way to celebrate a shared culture and a passion for Scotland’s history and traditions.

“While we are unable to meet in person this year, we felt it was important that we find a way to come together for a celebration that will maintain and strengthen our UK and international clan ties.

“We have Clan Farquharson societies in the UK, United States, Canada, Jamaica, Argentina, Australia and New Zealand, plus many other individual clan members right across the globe.

“We are greatly looking forward to connecting with as many of them as possible and to supporting Braemar community in their fundraising appeal to restore the castle.”

Members of the clan would normally hold a gathering centred around Ballater Highland Games.

Read more news stories on Scottish Field’s news pages.