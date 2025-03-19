Beloved STILL sculpture by renowned Scottish sculptor Rob Mulholland returned to Loch Earn

The beloved STILL sculpture, created by renowned Scottish sculptor and environmental artist Rob Mulholland, has returned to the waters of Loch Earn.

Positioned serenely in the water in St Fillans, the three metre tall mirrored figure has become a landmark for the village. First installed in 2014, the STILL sculpture quickly became a celebrated attraction, drawing visitors to Loch Earn, before it was removed by its mystery owner in 2017.

Its return was made possible by local volunteer group St Fillans in Bloom. ‘The return of STILL to Loch Earn is truly a gift to the village and to everyone who visits,’ said Audrey Gavigan, Treasurer of St Fillans in Bloom.

‘This sculpture has a special place in our hearts. It not only reflects the stunning landscape around us but also represents the resilience and creativity of our community. We’re delighted to bring STILL back to St Fillans, where it can inspire and captivate all over again.’

The sculpture now forms part of the BLiSS Trail, a series of sculptures and installations from local artists and architects found through the villages of Balquidder, Lochearnhead, Strathyre and St Fillans.

Mulholland, the artist behind the sculpture said he was excited to see it back in Loch Earn, saying. ‘I created STILL to symbolise the physical and spiritual relationship between humans and the natural world,’ he said.

‘The figure is purposefully static in stance reflecting the awe and power of nature. It’s incredible to witness how the sculpture has resonated with the people of St Fillans and visitors from far and wide.

‘I’m deeply honoured that STILL has found a home here, and I look forward to seeing how it continues to engage with the community and the landscape.’

