American Art Deco home in Stranraer goes on sale – with panoramic sea views over Loch Ryan

This stunning American Art Deco home in Stranraer has gone on sale and is said to be one of the finest examples of the art style in Scotland, with panoramic sea views over Loch Ryan.

The property features in The Scottish Thirties book, an introduction to architecture, published in 1987.

With its flat roofs, curved edges, an Art Deco style staircase, first floor balconies and wood finishings throughout, it is an incredible example of the 1920s and 30s style.

The four-bedroom home sits right on the water’s edge and has amazing views over Loch Ryan, with two of the bedrooms having their own balcony.

It is on the market for £525,000.

‘The Moorings provides a rare opportunity to acquire an exceptional property with a timeless design,’ said Sheena Ramsay, who is handling the sale on behalf of Galbraith.

‘Situated in an elevated position in a highly sought after location in Stranraer, it is a statement property which enjoys far reaching views of Loch Ryan and beyond.

‘The principal rooms to the front elevation are beautifully appointed and well-lit, with natural light reflecting the stunning setting.

‘Meticulously and thoughtfully maintained over the years, Art Deco features continue to add character and creativity in this modern and comfortable family home.’

Double arched front doors lead into the entrance porch and the main hall where two stained-glass windows add an artistic touch.

At the heart of the home is a spacious dining kitchen with underfloor heating. French doors open directly onto the patio offering breathtaking views over the Loch.

Reception rooms include a triple aspect sitting room with wood burning stove, garden views and double doors leading to the conservatory which enjoys panoramic sea views, abundant natural light and direct access to the garden, integrating indoor and outdoor living.

Additional reception rooms include a formal dining room and a study/ music room which could be adapted to suit the buyers needs.

There are two gated driveways, the second of which can be used to store a boat or second vehicle. A slipway opposite The Moorings is ideal for launching a small boat.

The well maintained garden is laid to lawn with planted borders and the mature shrubs and trees have been specially selected for the coastal location. A windmill palm and cabbage tree cordyline provide a tropical feel amongst more familiar species.

