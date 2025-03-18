The 5 best gardens in Scotland to visit this Spring

Us Scots are a nation of gardeners. But whether you’re green-fingered or just enjoy smelling the roses, there is no doubt we have some of the best gardens in the country. From peaceful Perthshire’s Branklyn Gardens, to the grand splendour of Culzean Castle, you’ll find gardens of every kind. Here’s our pick of the best National Trust for Scotland gardens you can see this spring.

Branklyn Gardens – Best for plant lovers

This enchanting garden within walking distance of Perth city centre is a place of pilgrimage for plant lovers. Started in 1922 by John and Dorothy Renton using seeds collected by plant hunters, it now spans over a two acre hillside. Highlights in spring include its incredible range of alpine flowers, dog’s tooth violet and Himalayan blue poppies, while in summer the magnolias and the feathery purple Japanese maple are unmissable.

Culzean Castle – Best for seeing the unusual

Built in the 18th century, the Walled Garden at Culzean is one of the largest in Scotland with flamboyant formal gardens and fruit-filled glasshouses. It was once one of the most innovative gardens in Scotland – pushing horticultural boundaries including the cultivation of peaches, nectarines and apricots. More unusual plants can be found in Fountain Court, an area of formal terraces built below the castle, where tender plants can grow in the mild maritime climate sheltered from the wind.

Pitmedden Gardens – Best for floral designs

Pitmedden is a masterpiece of intricate patterns and fragrant flowers. Its charm comes from its brilliant designs, vibrant colours and meticulously manicured shapes. The patterns across the gardens are made up from the 30,000 annual bedding plants. Historical espalier apple trees line the garden walls while the orchard has more than 200 fruit trees. The garden also features an incredible six miles of clipped hedging.

Broughton House and Gardens – Best for Japanese garden lovers

The home of ‘Glasgow Boy’ E A Hornel, Broughton House sits in a Japanese-inspired garden with sweeping views over Kirkcudbright harbour and the River Dee. Hornel and his sister shared a love of gardening and spent years cultivating the gardens at Broughton. Two-thirds of an acre in size and partly Japanese-inspired, the garden is a labyrinth of pathways, beautiful lawns, and plants rarely seen in Scotland. A must-see for garden lovers, the tranquil garden extends from the house to the edge of the River Dee.

Geilston Gardens – Best for lovers of colours

This magical 200-year-old walled garden by the River Clyde is filled with dazzling colour. At the centre is the walled garden, dating back to 1797, dominated by a mammoth wellingtonia tree. Enjoy the 40m-long herbaceous perennial border or get inspired by the abundant variety of fruit, flowers and vegetables grown in the kitchen garden. From a spring flowering carpet of daffodils, wood anemones and comfrey to a mesmerising haze of bluebells in May, there is much to enjoy in this colourful garden.

