Balmoral Castle: King Charles opens Royal Family home to public for first time

For the first time in its 169 year history, visitors will be able to tour parts of Balmoral Castle used by the Royal Family this summer – after King Charles granted permission for internal tours.

Guided Castle Interior Tours will take visitors to parts of the building used by the Royal Family between 1 July and 4 August.

The Balmoral Castle website says the tours are the first of their kind since the building was completed in 1855.

Tickets are priced at £100, or £150 with afternoon tea included, and are limited to 40 tickets per day.

The tours will end before the King and Queen arrive at Balmoral for their summer break in Aberdeenshire.

The castle website says: ‘For the first time since the castle was completed in 1855, we have been granted permission to take you on a private tour with our experienced guides.

‘They will take you on a historical journey through several of the beautiful rooms within Balmoral Castle.

‘You will learn about the origins of the Castle and how it has been loved by generations of the Royal family.

‘Travel through time from the purchase of the Balmoral by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, through to present day, where you can see how rooms within the Castle are used today by their Majesty’s The King and Queen and other members of the Royal Family.

‘You will see why Balmoral is such a special place – the much loved and celebrated Highland home of the Royal Family.’

The tour also includes access to the ballroom with a collection of the King’s watercolour collection depicting scenery at Balmoral, Highgrove and Sandringham as well as a collection of outfits worn by King Charles and Queen Camilla, the late Queen and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

