Islay House: One of UK’s most historic properties goes on sale

Perched at the centre of the Whisky Isle, it is one of Britain’s most historic houses, having hosted distinguished guests from Prime Ministers to Queen Elizabeth II.

But now Islay House has gone on the market, ten years after it was turned into a hotel by its current owners.

From the breathtaking views across the ornate lawns out to the sea loch to the scenic surrounding Bridgend Woods, the A-listed property offers everything that could be asked of a trip to Scotland.

Originally known as Kilarrow House, it was built for Sir Hugh Campbell of Cawdor, Nairnshire around 1677.

By 1825 much of the layout of Islay House as we know it today had already been put in place. During the 1840s Scotland’s most famous architect, William Playfair, designed the iconic Baronial style rear of Islay House mainly as ‘servants’ quarters’.

In 1980 Queen Elizabeth II paid a private visit to the house with Prince Charles, Prince Edward and Princess Margaret.

The house was sold to to retired United States Navy Top Gun, Captain Thomas Friedrich in 1985. It remained the Friedrich family private residence until 2014 when it was bought by the current owners who opened it to the public as a hotel for the first time.

It is now on the market with Knight Frank for £3 million.

The house sits on 28 acres of mature gardens with stunning views overlooking the coast and Rhinns mountains.

It has 11 bedroom suites spread over three storeys, but there is the opportunity to develop 16 additional bedrooms following newly installed services approved by Planning permission.

A courtyard, gamekeepers cottage and boathouse also sit on the grounds.

