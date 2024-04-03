The Globe Inn: New head chef appointed at famous Dumfries restaurant

Sponsored Content | The Globe Inn, the favourite howff’ of Scotland’s national poet Robert Burns, has a new head chef.

Fraser Cameron, the talented Sous Chef at The Globe Inn, in Dumfries, has been promoted to Head Chef.

Fraser’s vision for The Globe Inn focuses on continuing to champion the best of Scottish produce while incorporating exciting new techniques and flavours.

‘I am incredibly honoured to be named Head Chef at a venue as historic and culturally as important as The Globe Inn,’ Fraser said.

‘I am passionate about creating memorable dining experiences for our guests.

‘Just last week The Globe Inn was named runner up in the Restaurant of the Year category in the Scottish Excellence Awards, I look forward to working with the team to further establish The Globe Inn as THE culinary destination in not only Dumfries, but the South of Scotland.’

Jonathan Brett, former Head Chef at The Globe Inn, has been promoted to the newly created position of Head of Cuisine.

Jonathan will oversee the continued development of The Globe Inn’s award-winning offering, while also extending his expertise to the Maltings Coffee Shop at Annandale Distillery and the soon to be launched Comlongon Castle Estate.

‘I’m delighted with this new challenge and the opportunity to oversee the culinary direction of our exciting portfolio,’ he said.

‘Fraser is an exceptional talent, at the age of 26, he’s twice been named Scottish Young Chef of the Year.

‘His creativity, leadership skills, and commitment to excellence make him the perfect choice to lead our talented kitchen team. We are confident that he will continue to push culinary boundaries and elevate The Globe Inn’s dining experience to even greater heights.’

To bid farewell to Jonathan as Head Chef, The Globe Inn will host a very special evening – The Design of Degustation with Jonathan Brett. Taking place on 26 April.

This exclusive event will allow diners to enjoy the award-winning eight course Degustation tasting menu designed by Jonathan.

Throughout the evening, Jonathan will offer insights and conversation about the creation of the menu and his impressive culinary journey.

Tickets for the event are available at www.globeinndumfries.co.uk/ events

Read more News stories here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.