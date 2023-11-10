Archaeological dig in Argyll unearths discoveries dating back 5,000 years

An archaeological excavation in Argyll has unearthed new discoveries which could date back as far as 5,000 years.

The 12 day dig took place at at Glendaruel’s Stronafian Community Forest in Cowal which is rich with Bronze Age and Neolithic sites

Some 25 volunteers from across the area as well as 40 schoolchildren from Kilmodan Primary, Strachur Primary and Dunoon Grammar, were involved with the dig.

A piece of pottery believed to be either Bronze Age or Neolithic in date was discovered.

‘At Creag Liath sufficient evidence was found to suggest human occupation during past explorations,’ said Andrew Jepson of Archaeology Scotland led the dig

‘This year’s dig started with the re-opening and extending of Trench 1 which had previously been located over a possible stone wall.

‘An upright stone of considerable size was found in the trench with its presence and function triggering much debate.

‘On just the second day of digging our eagle-eyed volunteers started to find pottery.

‘The most exciting was two small sherds of reddish-brown gritty ware, identified as a rim and believed to be either Bronze Age or Neolithic in date. Further analysis needs to be conducted on the sherds to provide a clearer provenance.

‘The same day a sherd of post-medieval pottery was located followed by broken bottle glass.

‘As the dig progressed it was clear that we had a substantial wall, approximately 1 metre in width, forming the footprint of a structure that was sub-rectangular in shape.

‘Finding the internal turn of the wall was one of those Eureka moments.

.The weather was, at times, challenging but everyone continued undetered and we will be back next year to further explore what is looking to be a real archaeological gem on the Cowal peninsula.’

