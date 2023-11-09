Motoring: The Ford Mustang Mach 1 review

Motoring journalists Lorraine and Ally Ballingall have been reviewing cars for over 30 years, here they take us through the Ford Mustang Mach 1.

After a long series of back to back electric cars, the attraction of driving a 5 litre V8 petrol engine was pretty exciting.

The Ford Mustang Mach 1 duly arrived in our driveway and immediately there was an argument about who should take it out first.

We compromised and drove out together into the countryside for an early morning spin in the powerful and visibly aggressive looking but stylish example of a sports car.

The roar from the engine as we took off was impressive and got the neighbours talking (again)!

The Mach 1 is a large coupe and is easily recognised by its noticeably wider and deeper front side grilles and two pop out “nostrils” embedded in the front grille and the giveaway Mach 1 badges.

The interior is surprisingly spacious and you get four seats which are body hugging but comfortable.

‘I vaguely remember the 1969 Mustang Mach 1 which was a massively exciting car back then, appearing in top movies. This one is just as attractive and thrilling, a great drive,’ Ally said.

Refinements over the standard Mustang are aluminium trim accents, a Mach 1 chassis number plaque on the dash and a ‘cue ball’ gear knob borrowed from the Mustang Bullitt.

The dashboard sits quite high and it might take a bit of seat adjustment to get the view over the bonnet.

The Mach 1 is at least fitted with a 12-inch digital dash, with sharp visuals that adjust depending on the car’s drive mode.

As in all models Ford’s Sync 3 touchscreen infotainment set-up also features, which includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a DAB radio.

It may be gorgeous inside and out but it is the drive that makes the Mach 1 a very special car.

‘I enjoy driving sporty cars but am not fond of small “girlie” models. The muscular, bold styling of the Mustang suits me just fine and the Mach 1 is just a bit more special,’ Lorraine said.

It handled the twisty B-roads easily with sharp but not harsh braking and positive steering and once we hit a bit of a straight, the engine came into its own and delivered the performance that was eagerly anticipated.

Our only regrets were not being able to test out the 166 mph top speed on a track and perhaps in this current climate, with the average mileage of around 22.8 mpg it is not the shrewdest buy.

The Ford Mach 1 costs around £55,000.

Read more on Scottish Field’s News pages.

Plus, don’t miss the November issue of Scottish Field magazine.