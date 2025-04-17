7 Hidden Scottish Villages You Need to Visit

Scotland’s dramatic landscapes and charming villages draw visitors from around the world, but some of its most beautiful spots remain blissfully off the beaten path. If you’re looking to escape the crowds, these seven hidden villages should be on your list.

1. Pennan, Aberdeenshire

Where: North-east coast, about an hour from Aberdeen.

Tucked between cliffs and the North Sea, Pennan is best known as the filming location for Local Hero. With its single row of whitewashed cottages, a red phone box made famous by the film, and stunning sea views, it feels like stepping back in time. Stroll along the shoreline, watch for dolphins, and soak in the tranquillity.

2. Crovie, Aberdeenshire

Where: A few miles from Pennan.

Crovie is so narrow that cars are banned—you’ll need to explore on foot. With waves crashing just metres from the cottages, it’s one of Scotland’s most unique coastal experiences. Ideal for those seeking seclusion, it offers stunning sea views and a quiet escape from modern life.

3. Inverie, Knoydart Peninsula

Where: West coast, accessible only by ferry from Mallaig or via a long hike.

As the UK’s most remote mainland village, Inverie has no roads in or out. Visitors must take a boat or hike 18 miles to reach it. Once there, enjoy a pint at The Old Forge—Britain’s most remote pub—or explore the rugged Knoydart Peninsula, home to breathtaking mountain scenery and secluded beaches.

4. Kilchoan, Ardnamurchan Peninsula

Where: Scotland’s most westerly mainland village.

Kilchoan is a gateway to wild, unspoiled landscapes. Visit the Ardnamurchan Lighthouse, spot golden eagles and otters, or take the ferry to the Isle of Mull. The remote location means few tourists, making it perfect for those who love the great outdoors.

5. St Abbs, Scottish Borders

Where: South-east coast, near Eyemouth.

St Abbs is a tiny fishing village with dramatic cliffs and crystal-clear waters, making it a haven for divers and wildlife lovers. Walk along the stunning St Abb’s Head National Nature Reserve, spot seabirds, or enjoy fresh seafood at the harbour. Marvel fans might also recognise it as “New Asgard” from Avengers: Endgame.

6. Applecross, Wester Ross

Where: West Highlands, reached via the Bealach na Bà pass.

The journey to Applecross is as stunning as the destination. The Bealach na Bà, one of Scotland’s most breathtaking roads, winds through towering mountains before revealing this peaceful village. Once there, relax at the famous Applecross Inn, take a coastal walk, or soak in the untouched beauty of the Highlands.

7. Luss, Loch Lomond

Where: On the western shore of Loch Lomond.

Although Luss is close to Glasgow, it retains the charm of a hidden village. Its lochside setting offers water sports, boat trips, and scenic walks. Stroll along the pier, admire the quaint cottages, or enjoy a coffee with a view of Ben Lomond.

Explore Scotland’s Hidden Villages by Campervan

Scotland is full of undiscovered treasures, each offering a unique slice of the country’s history and landscape. With scenic coastal roads and breathtaking Highland routes, a campervan is the perfect way to discover Scotland beyond the guidebooks. Travelling to and through Scotland’s hidden villages is easiest when you can set your own pace. Compass Campers gives you the freedom to explore remote gems without worrying about accommodation.

Read more News stories here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.