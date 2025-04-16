Was This the Box That Sealed Mary, Queen of Scots’ Fate? The silver casket behind 450 years of intrigue to go on display in Stirling for first time

A rare and intricately crafted silver casket, believed to have belonged to Mary, Queen of Scots, will be displayed at The Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum.

Closely associated with one of the most dramatic episodes in Scottish history, the object has long fascinated historians and the public alike — entwined with scandal, power struggles, and the downfall of a queen.

On loan from National Museums Scotland, the late 15th or early 16th-century French casket has been said to be the container for the so-called “Casket Letters” — documents used to implicate Mary in the murder of her husband, Lord Darnley. Whether genuine or forged, the letters became a turning point in Mary’s fate, and the silver box that may have held them remains one of the most compelling artefacts in Scottish history.

This is the first time the casket has been shown in Stirling — at The Smith Museum located close to Stirling Castle, where Mary spent part of her childhood and held court as queen.

The exhibition brings the object into direct dialogue with the landscape of Mary’s life, offering a rare opportunity to view this extraordinary piece of material history in a place woven into her story.

‘We’re thrilled to be the only central belt venue for this remarkable object, which holds such cultural and emotional power in Scotland’s story,’ Caroline Mathers, Director of The Stirling Smith, said.

‘There’s something extraordinary about standing in the presence of an object believed to have been touched by the hands of Mary, Queen of Scots. It becomes more than a casket—it becomes a witness.

‘Our exhibition explores both the myth and the material, inviting new generations to ask questions, form connections, and consider how the past still speaks to us.’

The casket was acquired for the nation in 2022 for £1.8 million.

From 1 May 2025, The Stirling Smith will present one of Scotland’s most scrutinised artefacts— just a short walk from the castle that shaped Mary’s early life.

‘One of Scotland’s national treasures, this extraordinary casket has been venerated as a relic of Mary, Queen of Scots for centuries, and I’m delighted that visitors to The Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum have the opportunity to see it up close,’ Dr Anna Groundwater, from National Museums Scotland said.

‘Beyond its connections to one of Scotland’s most famous figures, it is a rare and spectacular piece of historic silver in its own right. This highlight loan is part of National Museums Scotland’s National Strategy, which sees collections and expertise shared with museums across Scotland.’

