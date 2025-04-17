Best places to live in Scotland revealed – did your area make the list?

Ever wondered where the best place to live in Scotland is? Well, Garrington Property Finders has unveiled their list of the best places to live in Scotland.

Bridge of Allan has been crowned as this year’s best place to live, it has been revealed.

Garrington Property Finders ranked more than 160 communities across Scotland according to four key criteria – natural beauty, wellbeing, employment and connectivity plus value for money.

Bridge of Allan, which is just three miles from central Stirling and dotted with handsome Victorian villas, scored highly in all four of the categories that determine the overall ranking.

The town first surged in popularity during the 19th century, when its spa attracted the likes of Robert Louis Stevenson and Charles Dickens.

At £245,544, an average home in the area costs more than the Scottish national average of £189,000.

Nearby Dunblane, childhood home of Andy Murray, came second in the overall ranking and scooped the top spot in the natural beauty category thanks to its stunning countryside and riverside walks.

‘Property prices in Scotland rose 50% faster than they did in England, and twice as fast as those in Wales, in 2024, and nearly everywhere in Scotland saw average prices increase,’ said Jonathan Hopper, CEO of Garrington Property Finders.

‘Our team of experts across Scotland is already seeing a surge in interest from buyers who’ve decided to kickstart their previously paused moving plans in 2025.’

Here’s the top 20 ranking in full:

Bridge of Allan, Stirling Dunblane, Stirling Loanhead, Midlothian Penicuik, Midlothian Queensferry, Edinburgh Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire Perth, Perth and Kinross Annan, Dumfries and Galloway Tullibody, Clackmannanshire Cockenzie and Port Seton, East Lothian Kirkwall, Orkney Dunbar, East Lothian Cupar, Fife North Berwick, East Lothian Erskine, Renfrewshire Alloa, Clackmannanshire Musselburgh, East Lothian Dunoon Argyll and Bute Banchory, Aberdeenshire Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire

