The single shooters looking for love

Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags calling all single Prince Charming’s

Scotland’s premier all female shooting club, Glad Rags & Cartridge Bags is hoping to add a bit of romance to their event in June. It’s a first for the club as Mhairi Morriss owner of Jomm Events and founder of Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags explained “I have so many wonderful ladies coming to our events, but some have not found their prince charming yet so I thought I would try and give cupid a helping hand by organising a fun evening of clay shooting and supper for all the single lads and lassies.”

Mhairi stressed that it will be a fun relaxed evening with all abilities of shot very welcome from complete beginners to the more experienced. Guests will have the chance to mingle before heading outside for their clay shooting lesson. Once the clays have been blasted it is inside the gorgeous Pittodrie House Hotel for supper. Mhairi laughed “Ladies need not have been to a glad rags event before to join us and being a ladies shooting club we are bit short of prince charmings to join us, so please gents don’t be shy and get in touch”

The event is taking place at Pittodrie House Hotel Thursday 27th of June 6.15 – 10.00pm

For more information and to book www.gladragsandcartridgebags.com or call Mhairi Morriss on 07841 393 155 email mhairi@jommevents.com

“Calling all” single shots by Liz Marchant Glad Ragger and founder of Partner in Rhyme

Calling all “Single shots”!

If you’re single and would like to meet,

Another to make your life complete,

Then sign up here to have some fun,

You might even meet ‘the one’!

Because Glad Rags is pleased to host,

(Because we are the shooting club with the most),

A special event for the ‘single shot’,

So come along and show us what you’ve got,

You might be someone that already likes to shoot,

You might be a novice – come along, it’s a hoot!

The only criteria that you must satisfy,

Is that you are a single so don’t be shy,

This shoot is for all the ladies and all the guys,

Waiting for love to hit them right between the eyes,

Laughter and friendship is what we’re all about,

A nicer way to meet than going on “Take Me Out”

There’s someone out there for everyone, you just have to believe,

You might sign up as a ‘single shot” but be double barrelled when you leave!