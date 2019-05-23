Renowned percussionist Colin Currie to give masterclass

The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, in partnership with St Mary’s Music School, has announced that world-renowned percussionist Colin Currie will be hosting a masterclass.

Hailed as ‘the world’s finest and most daring percussionist’, Colin Currie is a solo and chamber artist.

The event is designed to inspire musicians, teachers and percussion enthusiasts of all ages and offers the opportunity to observe Currie coaching seven young percussionists.

Those present at the masterclass will have the opportunity to ask Colin about a wide range of topics including his own career and development as well as advice on practice, repertoire and percussion equipment.

Currie, who is a graduate of the Junior Conservatoire at the Royal Conservatoire Scotland, is the soloist of choice for many of today’s foremost composers and he performs regularly with the world’s leading orchestras and conductors.

Early on he gained a reputation for forging a pioneering path in creating new music for percussion, winning the Royal Philharmonic Society Young Artist Award in 2000 and receiving a Borletti-Buitoni Trust Award in 2005. He has premiered works by composers such as Sir James MacMillan, Sir Harrison Birtwistle, Julia Wolfe, Steve Reich, Elliott Carter and Louis Andriessen.

Colin Currie said: ‘I am delighted and honoured to be joining St Mary’s Music School and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland to give a masterclass to the budding young percussionists currently making their way in Scotland.

‘I had tremendous support, encouragement and mentorship from my time growing up in Edinburgh with the numerous local youth orchestras and my lessons in Glasgow, so I’m keen to offer something in return and in kind.

‘Building a community and network between generations of players is very important and the chance to meet and work with a fresh intake excites me very much.’

The masterclass takes place on Monday 27 May at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, 10am to 1pm.

Tickets are free but must be booked online.