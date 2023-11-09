Chef Nick Nairn gets ready to re-open cook school in January

Scottish chef Nick Nairn is re-opening his cooking school in January following a three-year closure.

The Stirlingshire school was forced to close due to the pandemic, a major flood and the knock-on effect of a devasting fire at the Bridge of Allan restaurant.

Now Nick is getting ready to welcome back visitors to the school, which is kitted out with the latest technology and state of the art Miele appliances.

The majority of the hands-on masterclasses, which can host 12 people, will be taken by Nick and visitors will learn how to prep, cook, and present two courses from scratch.

The techniques that are taught can then be applied to a range of other dishes giving amateur cooks even more skills to take away.

From Scottish and French, to Asian, Spanish, and Japanese, Nick will explore the cuisines of the globe as well as showcasing and picking homegrown ingredients from the garden grounds.

The space is also able to host a Chef’s Table for up to 12 and transform into a private dining room for up to 50.

Meanwhile, Nick’s at Port of Menteith, the site restaurant, serves up a relaxed menu that changes with the seasons and majors on the vegetables available in the kitchen garden and from local producers.

From paddle boarding to trout fishing, Port of Menteith is a glorious destination set in the heart of the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park.

For those that want to make the most of their stay, Nairn’s Cook School is on the stunning grounds of the family-run estate Loch End Chalets.

A day with Nick Nairn is £195pp and a day with the resident chef is 149pp, which includes two hands-on cooking courses – a starter and a main – and a dessert chosen from Nick’s restaurant menu plus wine.

A half day with the resident chef costs £89pp and includes one hands-on cooking course, a main course, with a dessert chosen from the restaurant plus wine included.

