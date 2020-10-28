Awards nod for Perth’s recycled metal fish

A FISH sculpture created by a Glenalmond-based artist using an old cattle feeder and other scrap metal has been shortlisted for a national award.

Local farmer Willie Simpson donated the aged cattle ringfeeder that formed the base of the sculpture, which has been shortlisted at the 2020 Gaga Galvanising Construction Industry Awards.

Artist Sarah-Louise Wilson created the work at Glenalmond, where she lives with husband Guy Draper, a housemaster at Glenalmond College.

The “Friarton Fish” was commissioned by environmental charity Beautiful Perth and Perth & Kinross Council as part of last year’s Britain in Bloom competition entry and was funded by Zero Waste Perth.

It was installed last summer at the waste education boardwalk at Friarton recycling centre in Perth, where it has been helping to educate young people about the importance of looking after the environment.

Wilson said: “The brief was to create a sculpture which would raise awareness of plastic pollution in lakes, rivers and oceans, its effects on marine life and to demonstrate what can be made from discarded metal objects.”

