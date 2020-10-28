Grants for ‘resilient’ rural communities

THERE’S less than a week to go for rural communities to apply for £10,000 grants from The Prince’s Countryside Fund.

The grants will fund projects to help make communities more “resilient”.

“Rural community resilience means different things to different communities, but the projects we are looking to support will allow the community to survive and thrive, especially when facing a situation that affects everyday rural life,” explained Keith Halstead, executive director at The Prince’s Countryside Fund.

“Thank you to players of People’s Postcode Lottery for their continuing support of The Prince’s Countryside Fund.”

Projects must be completed by 31 March 2022.

The fund was created in 2010 by Prince Charles and has so far awarded £10 million to more than 350 projects.

