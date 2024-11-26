Christmas Gift Guide: For him

DO you have a man in your life who is impossible to buy for at Christmas? If so, then this is your lucky day. Scottish Field has tried and tested some of the best gifts for men so that you don’t have to, so whether it’s a dad, brother, significant other, son or even your favourite uncle, you can be sure we’ve got you covered…

Joules Dozer Navy Cotton Pyjama Bottoms, £39.95, www.joules.com

These fun Joules pyjama bottoms come in navy with a pheasant print or green with a cute foxy motif, ensuring there’s absolutely nothing boring about receiving these as a gift. They’re the perfect way for the country gent in your life to have some downtime this festive season. Made from the softest brushed cotton they are cosy and comfy and perfect for snuggling up in front of the fire.

Pair them with a cotton t-shirt for the perfect lounge attire this Christmas. The elasticated, drawstring waist means it doesn’t matter if he over-indulges in leftovers as there’s plenty of room to accommodate the extra millimetres that are a given at Christmas time. They also wash really well, so are likely to be a staple of his winter wardrobe for years to come.

Briggs & Riley Rhapsody medium backpack, £249, www.briggs-riley.co.uk

So my dad, the lucky man that he is, already has a suitcase from Briggs & Riley and it is one of his absolute favourite things. So, this Christmas I know he’ll be doubly delighted to receive this handy backpack. It’s perfect for everyday use with a padded laptop sleeve and plenty of pockets to store paperwork, umbrella, bottle and any other bits he just can’t do without. There’s even a hidden back security pocket with RFID shielding to keep cards in to prevent digital pickpocketing.

I love the slip-through back panel which means the backpack can be slipped onto the retractable handle on his suitcase, making transport through the airport a breeze. The backpack feels strong and sturdy and the micro weave nylon fabric is resistant to moisture (very handy here in Scotland). The shoulder straps are well padded making this comfortable enough to carry around for long periods of time and like all Briggs & Riley products it is guaranteed for life. The rhapsody medium backpack is available in black, navy or olive green.

Montane Sirocco Lite jacket, £165, www.montane.com

This is the ideal mid-layer jacket for hiking, trekking or even ski-touring this winter. It keeps your core warm right where you need it with recycled, highly breathable dynamic insulation and protected from the elements with a highly-wind resistant recycled nylon coating. Despite being close-fitting, the four-way stretch on the body and on the fleece arms mean there’s no restriction of movement and it really is as light as a feather for a jacket that keeps you this warm.

If you have a loved-one that likes to get out and about whatever the season then the Sirocco Lite jacket is a great gift idea. It’s ideal on its own in the mountains in warmer weather, but is perfect as part of a layering system in winter. It’s really stylish and like all Montane gear is incredibly durable. It also comes in women’s sizes, so if you need a gift for an active lady then you’re in luck.

KEEN Men’s Zionic Waterproof Hiking Boot, RRP £160. www.keenfootwear.co.uk

A good, sturdy pair of waterproof boots are worth their weight in gold during the Scottish winter. Whether you’re yomping around the hills, or just taking the dog for a run around the grounds, they’re an essential piece of kit. Keen’s Zionic boots are surprisingly lightweight, but feel substantial and provide excellent ankle support. They also look good and come in a range of colours and sizes, including half sizes – Hallelujah!

They are easy to get on and off and have extra padding around the achilles and good arch support to ensure comfort even when hiking over very rough terrain. They don’t feel overly warm, and most importantly, when they say they are waterproof, they really mean it. Which sadly can be something of a rarity these days! They also dry really quickly, so even in wet conditions you’ll be ready to get back on the trail the next day.

Skinners Compression Socks 2.0, RRP £62.90. www.wildbounds.com

Is it a sock, or is it a shoe I hear you cry? The answer lies somewhere in between the two. Ideal for yoga lovers or anyone brave enough to run or hike barefoot, these light and compact sock shoes are brilliant for travel as they roll up to take up barely any space at all. The sole is rugged with an incredible amount of grip, yet it provides almost as much flexibility as being barefoot. They’ve washed really well in the machine and dry quickly too so that they can be worn regularly.

They’re a great addition to the gym bag of anyone who likes to travel light and with their little cloth bag they can easily be kept separate to the rest of your gym kit if you’ve been working up a sweat. They’re also going to be part of my essential camping kit as they’re cosy and practical inside the tent and out. Granted, they look a little odd, but these sock shoes make a practical and unusual gift for anyone who likes to stay in shape.

Men’s cashmere crew sweater from LOOP, RRP £205. www.loopcashmere.co.uk

If you’re in the market to gift the man in your life a timeless classic that will last for years then you can’t go wrong with this gorgeous wardrobe staple. Loop’s beautiful sweater is so very, very soft and cosy that it’s sure to warm the cockles of even the most discerning gentleman’s heart this Christmas.

Spun from sustainable, recycled cashmere in Mongolia, my dad loves the midnight blue colour with the fine band of contrasting colour at the cuffs, neck and hem providing added interest. He’s worn this sweater to work, it is a smart, classic after all, but also paired it with chinos to watch the rugby and have dinner at the weekend. It kept him warm, stylish and smart. I’ve also purchased a cashmere comb for him as an extra wee stocking filler so that he can regularly treat his favourite new sweater to a bit of TLC.

Holland Cooper Men’s Country Fleece Half Zip, RRP £109. www.hollandcooper.com

If you’ve not yet introduced the male members of your family to Holland Cooper, it’s high time that changed! This exquisite best of British brand, established back in 2008, is the pinnacle of luxury. Each HC item has been built to last – they are investment pieces, and they’re worth every penny.

Founder Jade Holland Cooper insists that she has no interest in chasing fashion trends. Instead, she wants her pieces to remain timeless and trans-seasonal. This Men’s Country Fleece Half Zip comes in three colourways – Ink Navy, Khaki and Black – and is incredibly versatile. It’s perfect with a pair of chinos or jeans, and can be paired with everything from a tailored tweed jacket to a relaxed waxed jacket for dog walks.

It is made from technical polar fleece fabric and the detailing sets it apart from fleeces from other brands. It has faux leather piping, fleece elbow patches, hidden seamed pockets, a subtle ‘HC’ embroidered on the chest, and antique brass zips to finish the classic look. This really will take the man in your life anywhere! Crucially, (at least in my household) it can be thrown into the washing machine at 30 degrees and comes out smiling every time.

Gandys Khaki Pantai Waterproof Backpack, RRP £100. www.gandysinternational.com

I have completely fallen in love with this bag. And I’m 100% certain that the outdoors lover in your life will too!

Previously, I was taken by Gandy’s waxed backpack, but this waterproof version has won me over. When they say it’s waterproof, what they really mean is it can withstand even the most torrential downpour. I’ve even used it on wild, wet commutes with my laptop safely stowed away in the 16” laptop sleeve. The clip buckles make it really easy to get in and out of the bag, with a waterproof zip adding an extra barrier to protect your items from the elements. The straps are easily adjusted and padded to ensure comfort. The two zipped compartments at the front of the backpack are really handy for essentials – keys, lip balm, cards etc – and there are two bottle holders on either side for holding hot flasks and cold water bottles. It’s so easy to keep clean as well – wipe it down with a damp cloth and it looks brand new. This incredible bag is, quite simply, Scotland proof.

Under Armour Men’s ColdGear Compression Mock, £50. www.underarmour.co.uk/en-gb

Baselayer technology has come on in leaps and bounds in the last decade. Back in the day, my thermal tops (which, to be fair, were pretty incredible) used to feel like cardboard they were so thick. This is unrestrictive and light as a feather, and quite frankly a joy to wear. Under Armour has become a favourite among the young ‘uns, and it’s not just because it’s a trendy brand. First and foremost, it’s because their stuff really works. This ColdGear Compression Mock is designed to sit tight against the skin – not so tight that it cuts off your circulation though! Put simply, it’s not too bulky and it doesn’t ride up when you move. So far, so good…

It features four-way stretch material, stretch-mesh back and underarm panels to allow your skin to breathe, and the material wicks away sweat in an instant. The ‘mock’ neck keeps out cold draughts without being restrictive. All in all, this is an essential item that any active, outdoorsy man is going to absolutely love.

D-Robe The Cirrus, RRP £135. www.d-robeoutdoors.com

If you haven’t yet come across D-Robe, where have you been? This brand supplies reliable, durable items that will see you through the worst weather that Scotland could possibly throw at you.

The new Cirrus is designed to be your companion on any outdoor adventure, whether walking on a breezy beach, trekking through a damp forest, or just sitting on a hilltop and watching the birds fly by. It is made with a waterproof outer shell and a breathable, fleece-lined interior that feels like a warm hug. Trust me, if you gift this to a loved one on Christmas Day, it won’t be taken off until at least the beginning of March. It’s incredibly warm and comforting, and actually pretty stylish. You certainly wouldn’t look out of place walking down Princes Street in The Cirrus on a wintery day.

The fleece-lined pockets on the outside are total winners, there are five interior pockets for valuables, and the toggle-adjusted hood means that it doesn’t blow around in the wind. It’s waterproof, breathable, wind-resistant, and is made using recycled materials (made from fishing nets, tights, carpets and plastic water bottles!) So, not only is this an unbeatable outdoor item for any thrill-seeker’s warD-Robe, it also comes guilt free.

Sealskinz Langham Waterproof All-Weather Cap, RRP £25. www.sealskinz.com/

If the man in your life likes to keep his style simple and monochrome, why not introduce him to this Sealskinz All-Weather Cap? (It also comes in navy, grey and royal blue).

When heading out to exercise, there’s nothing worse than the rain (mixed with sweat) dripping into your eyes and making them sting. So, a cap makes sense, right? But not all black caps are made equal – this one is a superior model for those needing an outdoor-proof option. It is incredibly lightweight and fully waterproof, meaning that no matter what Scotland throws at him, he will be ready to take on the elements. And it’s not all about the inclement side of the scale – this cap also has high UV protection (up to SPF 40+). One size fits all thanks to the adjustable buckle clip closure. (And ladies, there are also women’s versions – check them out online).

Read more News stories here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.