REVIEW: Tarragon Restaurant, Aberdeen

The Rosemount area is an underrated gem just a five-minute walk from the heart of Aberdeen, so it was with pleasure that Grant Dickie headed to one of its staple eateries, Tarragon by Graham Mitchell.

Opened in 2022, Tarragon serves local, fresh produce from farm and sea to your plate in a fine dining set up with a more relaxed and comfortable atmosphere.

Having both spotted something on the menu we couldn’t resist for our main course, we perused the drinks menu and opted to go for the ‘Tarragon recommends’ red wine – a Carménère, Adobe Organic from Chile, noted to be a great pick for Malbec fans. Being a Malbec fan I can confirm that this smooth but expressive wine with hints of cherry and spice is indeed a good choice.

Sipping our wine in the beautifully styled and cosy dining room, we were served an amuse-bouche of sliced smoked salmon and delicate salmon mousse, finished off with diced, pickled cucumber. It is fair to say that, as we devoured these introductory bites and sat looking out onto the wintery night, the bar of quality was set.

To start I chose the pigeon, while my dining partner had picked out the scallops before we had even walked through the door. The pigeon was cooked perfectly and served as delicately sliced breast, accompanied by a parsnip and vanilla purée, blackberries and jus. The scallops were fresh and paired perfectly with celeriac purée, apple and chorizo. The individual flavours were well balanced with nothing overpowering another, while the saltiness of the chorizo cut through the light, crunchy apple, complimenting the well cooked scallops. Our taste buds were well tantalised and ready for more.

For the main event it was unanimous, neither of us could say no to the venison. Pan-seared loin was served with beetroot, hasselback potato, spinach, black pudding truffles and jus. Choosing to let the chef decide how the meat should be cooked is always a smart choice as it best showcases the flavour. You could hear the cutlery clinking gently on the plates as we were so absorbed in the flavours to even think about conversing. Superb. I would say to anyone who hasn’t tried venison to definitely give it a try at Tarragon – you are in safe hands and I can guarantee you will enjoy it.

Usually I wouldn’t go for dessert, feeling full already or that I’d be forcing it down. However, the portion sizes at Tarragon are perfect, as is the pacing between courses, leaving you satisfied after two courses but with enough room left to be tempted by the dessert menu. Enter the chocolate ganache with poached pear and candied walnut and the unassuming star for a colder night, the Aberdeen ‘rowie’ bread and butter pudding with apple compote, custard, cinnamon and ice cream. If it weren’t socially unacceptable, I’d have licked the plate clean.

Dining at Tarragon really is an experience in a lovely setting and it is evident that Graham Mitchell has crafted his dishes to reflect his love for flavourful, fresh food.

To find out more, please visit Tarragon by Graham Mitchell’s website.

Tarragon by Graham Mitchell, 137 Rosemount Place, Aberdeen AB25 2YH.