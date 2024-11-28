Christmas Gift Guide: For Her (Over £100)

DON’T know what to gift the leading lady in your life? Look no further! We have tried and tested some of the best gifts for women so that you can be sure your mum, sisters, girlfriend, nieces and aunties are well kitted out this Christmas.

Honey & Toast, Mini Eddie Shoulder Bag, RRP £105. www.honeyandtoast.co.uk

This is the handbag equivalent of a showstopping ‘LBD’.

This ‘little black dress’ of handbags will fast become a favourite. It’s available in two colourways – black or damson – and is one of the most versatile bags I’ve had the pleasure of using. Thus far, it has taken me to wine nights, ladies lunches and even to the office. Whether you’re pairing it with jeans, a cocktail dress or a tailored suit, it adds a sophisticated touch to any outfit. What’s more, it’s roomy enough to squeeze in all the essentials – phone, lipstick, keys, cards and more.

This is the first time I’ve delved into the world of Honey & Toast, and it won’t be the last. It’s a one woman brand headed up by Emma White, who began the company during maternity leave in 2015. Each of her items is handmade in Frome, Somerset, using quality leathers from Italy, the Netherlands and the UK. The turn lock closure is secure without being fiddly, and the gold chain handle is detachable so you can change up your look. The chain is also long enough to wear as a sling, so you can step out in style, hands free.

Altra Torin 7, RRP £130. www.altrarunning.eu/uk

The perfect gift for the runner in your life. Altra was born when two enthusiastic runners couldn’t find trainers that really catered for their needs. They believe that running is for relieving your body of stress, not putting it under even more strain, so they decided to launch their own brand of shoes that helped runners enjoy the sport for a lifetime.

These Altra Torin 7 trainers feel like striding out on marshmallows thanks to the Balanced Cushioning platform that encourages better alignment, better form, and a low impact landing. One of my major gripes with most running shoes is that they don’t leave enough room in the toes for movement, but the Altra team are a few steps ahead having engineered their ‘toe box’ to allow for toes splaying. The moulded heel collar also keeps your feet firmly in place.

The Altra Torin 7s are meant for people with a standard footshape, so won’t be the best option for those who need more instep support – but do look at their website for tons of other options. They make trail, running, trekking, training and lifestyle trainers with varying degrees of support. There is absolutely something for everyone!

NIXEY’s Portobello Chesterfield Hair-On-Hide, RRP £165. www.nixeyonline.com

Why should gents have exclusive rights on sporrans? It’s high time for the ladies to tap into this beautiful Scottish tradition, with help from talented maker and designer, Laura-Marie Nixey.

Laura-Marie began NIXEY back in 2016. Her main source of inspiration? Her Scottish grandfather, Jock, who grew up in Polbeth. As an ode to Jock, Laura-Marie began crafting these stunning leather bags, ranging from black, chestnut and ox blood-coloured bags to those with stand-out, jazzy tartan designs.

This particular example – the Portobello Chesterfield Hair-On-Hide saddle bag which is handmade in the Highlands – will take you absolutely anywhere. Whether you’re heading for the Highland Games, to a ladies’ lunch, or to a five-course dinner in a Scottish pile, this bag will see you stepping out in style. It has a single brass saddlery loop in the centre (as a nod to the UK’s saddle-making heritage). You can choose between a long- or short-cross body strap so that the bag can be worn over the shoulder or around the waist, and the internal pocket is roomy enough for phones, keys, and all-important lipsticks! The cow hide will, naturally, be unique to your bag, and you can ask to view an image of the precise colour-patterns before the bag is sent to you.

One of the best things about each unique NIXEY bag is that it will age incredibly well. The leather will become more supple and its unique patinas will shine through. This will undoubtedly become an heirloom item. It really will be one of the most treasured gifts this Christmas.

Holland Cooper Knightsbridge Briefcase, RRP £399. www.hollandcooper.com

If you’ve not yet been introduced to Holland Cooper, you’re missing a trick. This exquisite best of British brand, established back in 2008, will bring a guaranteed smile to the leading lady in your life. Each HC item has been built to last – they are luxurious, investment pieces, and they’re worth every penny.

Jade Holland Cooper is the woman behind the brand and insists that she has no interest in chasing fashion trends. Instead, she wants her pieces to remain timeless and trans-seasonal. For the career-focused woman, the Knightsbridge Briefcase is a showstopping gift and an elegant workwear piece made with traditional craftsmanship. The black colour means it will take you anywhere, but it’s far more than your average black briefcase. It is crafted from premium cow leather, features padded handles, sleek gold details, a detachable long strap with branded rivets, and dog clips to ensure versatile carrying options.

The gold zip is both stylish and very secure, the padded upper gives added protection to valuable laptops and tablets, and there is plenty of space to fit notepads, pens, charging plugs etc inside as well (its dimensions are 33cm high, 41.5cm wide, 6cm deep). The added Gold HC branding makes this a statement piece as well as a practical staple for women on a mission!

Jo Malone Hinoki & Cedarwood Cologne Intense, 50ml £112, www.jomalone.co.uk

This brand new cologne intense from Jo Malone is perfect for anyone who finds their happy place in the forest. Hinoki & Cedarwood has an intensely woody base with an intense and unexpected freshness. It’s an exotic fragrance that feels deeply rooted in nature. For those who are uninitiated in Japanese wood, Hinoki is a very rare and valuable wood that was once protected by the Samurai. It is still protected today and is now carefully harvested by local artisans.

There’s something really quite personal in choosing a scent for someone and I’m delighted that this one has gone down equally well with both sexes in our household. I’m not sure if wearing matching scents is de rigueur, but at least we won’t clash with each other this Christmas. This is one of the few scents that I’ve worn that genuinely does last all day, a little really does go a long way. Hinoki & Cedarwood Cologne Intense is available in 50ml (£112) or 100ml (£160) sizes, both come beautifully packaged in a lovely gift box.

Schöffel Filey Fairisle Roll Neck Jumper, £139.95, www.schoffelcountry.com

This beautifully cosy, roll neck jumper from Schöffel is effortlessly stylish. The Fairisle yoke design gives it a lovely traditional feel, but it is made from some really cutting edge textiles featuring merino and seawool, which is a special blend made from oyster shells.

The warm sand colour goes perfectly with everything, but I love it with skinny jeans and knee-high boots. The chunky roll neck keeps draughts at bay, without being too fitted around the neck, which is always a no-no for me. The Filey jumper has washed really well in the machine on a wool cycle, so if you’re looking to gift someone special their new favourite jumper this Christmas then look no further.

Coer de Lion GeoCUBE precious fusion pearls jewellery set, £299, www.coeur-de-lion.org

Coer de Lion’s jewellery is all handmade in Germany and their GeoCUBE collection, which was first launched in 1999, is inspired by the influences of Cubism and The Bauhaus art movement. These fusion pearls pieces include a necklace (£149), bracelet (£85) and earrings (£65). Each piece juxtaposes the signature cube design with soft, shimmering, freshwater pearls and Swarovski Crystals for that added bit of bling.

Perfect for the festive season, this white set is also the perfect gift for a bride-to-be or for a mother-of the-bride or groom. But the GeoCUBE collection is available in a range of colours and styles to ensure there’s something for those who love to add a pop of colour with their jewellery, or those who prefer understated elegance. Made using skin-friendly stainless steel and packaged in beautiful gift boxes with their own little polishing cloths, this beautiful jewellery is a gift to be enjoyed for years to come.

LOOP cashmere blanket stitch cardigan, RRP £270. www.loopcashmere.co.uk

Softer than soft, and perfectly stylish, this beautiful blanket stitch cardigan from loop is as versatile as it is luxurious. It’s made from 100% sustainably recycled cashmere, something that is firmly embedded in the ethos of this brand. It’s perfect paired with jeans for a casual look, whether over a t-shirt in warmer weather of over a polo neck to fend off chills, but it also works well over a dress or paired with a skirt and tights.

The crew neck and boxy fit make it easy to wear and I absolutely love the travelling rib and pointelle details adding interest on the sleeves. This cardigan is available in three colourways (mist grey shown here, praline and Barolo red), each with contrast stitching and wooden buttons. The cardigan has hand-washed well enough that I know it will be a wardrobe staple for years to come. Next on my wish list is one of loop’s adorable cashmere hats.

Laura Bond 9K solid yellow gold 10mm Baroque pearl huggies earrings, RRP £250. www.laurabond.co.uk

Laura Bond is quickly becoming a bit of an institution in Edinburgh. Her shop on Thistle Street is a treasure trove of gorgeous solid gold jewellery and the go to place if you’re in the market for a new piercing. Laura started the business in 2019, through frustration at not being able to find the kind of delicate, ethical and luxurious jewellery that she wanted to wear.

These beautiful, solid gold, pearl huggies are a timeless classic that’s sure to go down a treat this Christmas. They are perfect worn alone, or with a combination of gold earrings in a stack. The pearls are natural, so each pair is as individual as the special woman that you’re gifting them to. I love the hammered texture on the gold loop, adding a nice modern touch and also the fact that the freshwater pearl charm can be removed to create the perfect day to night look. Made from solid 9K gold, they’re perfect for anyone with sensitive skin.

