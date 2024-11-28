Top festive things to do and see near Pitlochry

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city during the festive season and head north to the lively small town of Pitlochry with our top tips on what to do during your time.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Something about the theatre always brings me back to the holidays. This year, the Pitlochry Festival Theatre is hosting a showing of The Sound of Music from November through December.

Join the theatre for its ‘Big Festive Weekend’. Meet the man of the hour, Santa Claus, watch this year’s Nativity Production, enjoy season choir songs, and wander the booths of local artists to finish your Christmas shopping.

Hot Chocolate at Cafe Calluna

After spending the day picking up last-minute gifts and wandering through the many quaint shops, stop into Cafe Calluna for Pitlochry’s best cup of hot chocolate. Decorated with a display of fairy lights and bright red Christmas baubles, this buzzing cafe has a selection of cakes and sandwiches as well as festive cocoa and other hot drinks to enjoy.

Visit the Cairngorm Reindeer

If you are willing to travel a bit farther afield, visiting the Cairngorm Reindeer Herd just past Aviemore is something truly special. This free-range herd is the only one in the entirety of the UK. A selection of these magical deer are used for a Christmas tour across the UK.

Choose between a guided hill trip, which takes you into the reindeer’s habitat, up close and personal.

Fonab Castle Christmas Break

If you want to add more decadence and sparkle to your festive season, what would be more magical than waking up Christmas morning in a Scottish castle?

Fonab Castle offers a three-night Christmas break, including dinner, bed, and breakfast. With a curated itinerary filled with activities, entertainment and overall merriment, enjoy this Christmas like never before.

Not quite ready to say goodbye to the festivities? Stay for a Hogmanay break – ring in the new year in style and luxury.