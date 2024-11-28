Shirt eared owl posing perfectly in Glen Quaich.
Winter wildlife with Rosanna Forbes

November 28, 2024 / Ellie Forbes /
November 28, 2024 |

Rosanna Forbes shares her collection of seasonal winter wildlife pictures with Scottish Field. 

From a majestic sea eagle to a young tawny owl, Scotland’s landscape is the perfect place for Rosanna to capture her stunning snaps.

 

Peekaboo! Young Tawny Owl keeping watch, Glenalmond.

Red Squirrel in the Perthshire snow.

A glint in his eye, fox watching me, Edinburgh.

Majestic sea eagle surveying his domain, Perthshire.

 

