Heritage with a Twist: Meet Woolkind’s Off Kilter Collection

Woolkind, the customisable knitwear company is excited to unveil its latest collection of accessories – Off Kilter.

A modern and colourful twist on the heritage of Scottish textile design, rewriting the Scottish knitwear game.

Inspired by three traditional knitwear and weaving patterns – Argyle, Sanquhar and Tartan – Off Kilter re-imagines these bold designs by zooming in on the decorative stitches that make up these iconic Scottish textiles.

By doing this, the designs combine a subtle nod to the knitwear of the past with a contemporary twist.

Designed to be worn as bold statement pieces or to compliment any style, the colours have been curated into three palettes: colour clash, colour pop and neutrals, to help inspire the wearer.

Woolkind adds an additional twist by allowing the consumer to also choose their own colour combinations from 16 colours using an online customiser.

The accessory is then made to order specifically for the individual.

‘We are excited to launch Off Kilter, our commitment to modern Scottish knitwear, allowing our customers to be express their unique style and individuality whilst remaining focused on our ethical and sustainable alternative to fast fashion,’ said Jane Russell, Co-Founder at Woolkind.

About Woolkind

Woolkind is rewriting the Scottish knitwear game and it’s all about you, baby! Made-to-order, size-inclusive and non-gendered knitwear accessories.

Woolkind was formed by Edinburgh-based friends and former colleagues Jane Russell and Laurence Di Sotto as an authentic alternative to poor quality, fast fashion that harms people and the planet.

Woolkind allows customers in the UK and North America to customise a selection of knitwear accessories by colour and size.

Everything is made to order in Edinburgh, from the finest merino wool that can be traced back to the high welfare farms where is was grown.