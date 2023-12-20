Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year awarded to colourful Edinburgh home

The winner of Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year has been announced.

Bay Tree House, a colourful and creative mid-terraced home in Edinburgh, has been crowned the winner, after competition from four other festive homes in Auchterarder, East Renfrewshire, Greenock and Glasgow.

Home to Katie and Jamie Morris, their six-year-old daughter Beth and Frida the cat, Bay Tree House in Edinburgh embraces a fun-filled, hand-made and colourful approach to Christmas.

With creativity the heart of the homeowners Christmas designs, Katie loves nothing more than hand-crafting her own stockings and decorations with a little help from Beth and Jamie.

Among the festive design highlights, the home features hand-crafted colourful paperchains and stockings, home-made decorations crafted with remnants of wallpaper, fabric and paint leftovers, and an ‘Elf’ breakfast scene, inspired by the movie, featuring a mini train set, spaghetti, waffles and sweet treats.

For this family, Christmas time is all about creating a multi-coloured, fun festive home where memories can be made.

The judges, Anna Campbell Jones, Banjo Beale and Danny Campbell, awarded Bay Tree House full marks with a winter wonderful 30 points.

‘It feels surreal, like a dream and very exciting. All the houses were beautiful and all so different. We are blown away with the result,’ said Katie

‘It was lovely meeting the judges. They are so friendly, enthusiastic and kind, making us feel at ease. Banjo made me laugh lots saying “You’ve won baby” – he is exactly the person you see on TV.

‘I think Danny in particular loved the ‘Elf’ breakfast as he has young children himself.

‘Anna loved our use of fabric, wallpaper and paint scraps and was asking how we’d made our floral arrangements. Banjo even asked if we could adopt him so he could live in our home.

‘We’re very proud to have the colourful winning trophy centre stage in our living room on our book shelf – it looks very much at home.’

Anna said: ‘Bay Tree house is a joyful example of a home decorated not only with masses of individuality but sustainably too, with lots of brilliant homemade ideas to steal.

‘It’s a riot of rainbow colours that works perfectly with the design of the home whilst utterly transforming it for the festive season. I can’t think of a more magical home for a child to wake up in on Christmas Day.’