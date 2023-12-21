Scottish Field’s 12 days of Christmas…Day 9

Christmas is coming, and Scottish Field is on hand to help you find the perfect gift for your loved ones.

From December 13 to 24, we are bringing 12 great deals for you and your loved ones to enjoy.

Each day we’ll highlight our fantastic offers, and you can find them all here in the one place.

On the ninth day of Christmas my true love gave to me…a Highland experience at Taymouth Marina Lochside Resort.

Nestled on the scenic shores of Loch Tay in Kenmore, Perthshire, Taymouth Marina invites you to escape to a unique Highland retreat. Our property, a haven for wellness, outdoor adventure and wellness, offers a diverse range of accommodation options to suit every preference.

Discover comfort and serenity in our 33 self-catering apartments, each crafted for a memorable escape. Experience a unique stay on the water in one of our four houseboats with panoramic views of Loch Tay.

Indulge in the ultimate well-being at our award-winning HotBox Spa.

Follow along with the 12 days of Christmas.