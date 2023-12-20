Scottish Field’s 12 days of Christmas…Day 8

Christmas is coming, and Scottish Field is on hand to help you find the perfect gift for your loved ones.

From December 13 to 24, we are bringing 12 great deals for you and your loved ones to enjoy.

Each day we’ll highlight our fantastic offers, and you can find them all here in the one place.

On the eighth day of Christmas my true love gave to me…the gift of time together on-board luxury floating hotel Fingal.

Formerly a Northern Lighthouse Board tender, transporting supplies and lighthouse keepers to some of Scotland’s most remote locations, Fingal is now a stunning floating hotel. Just two miles from Edinburgh’s city centre at the historic Port of Leith, step aboard to discover the style and glamour of a superyacht with an old-world elegance that’s truly unique.

Whether it is an overnight stay, afternoon Tea, evening dinner or delicious cocktails, a gift voucher for Fingal is the ultimate present this Christmas. Time away from the everyday, a sanctuary by the sea.

Fingal, luxury afloat.

Follow along with the 12 days of Christmas.