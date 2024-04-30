Sanda Island: Scots island with its own helipad and pub hits the market

An entire Scottish island has hit the market and it comes with some incredible extras – including its own helipad, seven houses, a tavern, and stunning and sandy beaches.

Sanda Island, in Argyll and Bute off the southern tip of the Kintyre peninsula, is on sale for offers over £2.5million.

The incredible island spans across 453.70 acres in total and reaches a high point of about 23 metres above sea level.

It has seven residential properties, with four based at the northern end of the island and three next to the lighthouse at the southern end.

There is an abundance of wildlife on Sanda, including colonies of Puffin, Storm petrel, Razorbill, Manx shearwater, Kittiwake, Gulliemot, Great black-backed gull, Fulmar, Cormorant, Shag and Black guilliemot.

And the lucky owner will have incredible views of the Antrim Hills, the beautiful beaches on Carskiey and the Isle of Arran.

The sale also includes the ownership of both Sheep Island (31.72 acres) and Glunimore Island (4.41 acres), situated just to the north and northeast of Sanda.

Around 14 people can stay at the northern end and a further 12 can stay in the houses near the lighthouse. Most of the properties have been renovated by the current owners.

It also has a small in-hand farm that is currently home to 55 black-faced sheep.

Sanda Island can be accessed by boat on both ends and has two stone slipways, with the main access point being Campbeltown.

‘The town has a wide range of services including several supermarkets, primary and secondary schooling, a leisure centre with a swimming pool and small cinema, the oldest in Scotland,’ said Selling agents Knight Frank.

‘It is also home to several whisky distilleries, including the famous Springbank. The town also has a large marina with berths for visiting yachts, a chandlery, marine fuelling station and lifeboat station.

‘For the outdoor enthusiast, there is a wide range of opportunities. This includes the internationally renowned Machrihanish golf course overlooking Machrihanish Bay.

“‘Kintyre Way path stretches from Southend to Tarbet in the north, crisscrossing the peninsula for 89 miles.

‘Campbeltown Airport has direct flights with Loganair to Glasgow international up to 5 times per week.

‘During the summer, there is a ferry between Campbeltown and Ardrossan, southwest of Glasgow. A fast boat service known as the Kintyre Express operates between Campbeltown and Ballycastle four days per week from April to October.’

