The Beauly Elm: New life at the site of ‘Europe’s oldest’ wych elm

For more than 800 years it stood in the Highland village of Beauly until last year when it succumbed to Dutch elm disease and fell over.

But now there is new life at the site of The Beauly Elm after a sapling from the tree, believed to be ‘Europe’s oldest’ wych elm, was replanted.

The sapling was recovered from the site of the Beauly Elm after the tree fell early last year and is thought to have come from the ancient tree. It has been in the care of Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE) as part of its Scottish Plant Recovery project.